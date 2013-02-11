Vine in the (TV) News

In this week’s magazine, I talked to several news organizations that are experimenting with Vine, the new video-sharing app from Twitter, as part of their social media strategy.

Below, take a look at several examples of how CNN and NBC News are using six seconds of video to go behind the scenes of their newscasts.

Behind the scenes at CNN’s coverage of the SAG Awards: http://vine.co/v/bJMMOexQXBr

The stage set for Anderson Cooper’s town hall on guns: https://vine.co/v/b17pDtYl7JV

CNN International anchor Kristie Lu Stout teases her Hong Kong newscast: https://vine.co/v/bJp906YhTdP

Today anchor Matt Lauer plays with a puppy: https://vine.co/v/b1OqzbTYZ1r

NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons rushes to catch a flight to Brazil to cover the deadly nightclub fire: https://vine.co/v/bJbLP5zKvOZ

NBC News takes a tour of 30 Rock: https://vine.co/v/b5H9K2WIYej