Viewer Threatens KTBS Employees On Station Blogs

A man is accused of "posting threatening and harassing messages" on eight different employee blogs at KTBS Shreveport, reports the Shreveport Times. Russell Davenport was arrested yesterday, and four computers were seized from his home. He was booked on eight counts of "cyber stalking."

Investigators say Davenport posted more than 800 messages on the KTBS blogs, most with nasty language.

When the station blocked his IP address, reports the paper, Davenport created new addresses and continued his assault.

KTBS features about 10 blogs on its Website.