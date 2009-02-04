Victoria's Secret seeks starring role

Calling all TV producers! Need a lingerie provider for your next production or a panties-related punch line for that new sitcom? Victoria’s Secret can help. The company has just signed with branded entertainment agency, Davie Brown Entertainment, for help pushing its brand on TV shows and movies.In a press release, Victoria’s Secret describes its own assets: a nationwide retail presence, the famed Supermodels, the Fashion Show and its own Website.

We want to know about another of Davie-Brown’s tasks though; ” laser focused influencer seeding,” does that mean free underwear?

Ends