Very Entertaining News to Share

Discovery has hired a new Chief Marketing Officer – grabbing someone from The Weather Channel. And Rainbow Media has given VP stripes to a marketing and communications pro.

Harvard grad ROB LEE, who also has a law degree from Georgetown, is the newest member of CHRISALBRECHT’S team at IMG. Rob’s been named Head of Programming for IMG Global Media. He comes over from his own production company, Bayonne Entertainment…the folks behind Bravo’s “Millionaire Matchmaker”. He’s got quite the background producing TV, so this is a great match. Way to go, Rob!

In her new role as Vice President of Production at LA’s Comcast-owned G4 Cable Net, ERIKA LEWIS will oversee the original programming, including "Attack of the Show," G4’s daily pop culture, Internet and technology show, and "X-Play," the most-watched video game show on television. Lewis joins G4 from GoTV Networks. The entertainment vet has also been involved in development and production at The Tom Lynch Company, 20th Television, working on first-run series such as "On-Air with Ryan Seacrest" and "Ambush Makeover," and Fireworks Television, where she worked on the development of syndicated scripted series "Andromeda" and "Mutant X."

Speaking of Comcast and LA and production, Tinsltown’s Comcast Entertainment Group has promoted JOHN WOOD to Vice President, Talent Booking and JENNIFER DANSKA to Vice President, Talent Development & Casting. They report to BARRY NUGENT, Senior Vice President, Talent Development & Casting for Comcast Entertainment Group. John will be the go-to guy for E! Entertainment Television’s celebrity talent booking including the "Live From the Red Carpet," for the upcoming Academy Awards Way cool. Before this bump, he was a segment producer for newsmagazine "Extra." Jennifer will be doing that talent development thing, which she’s good at – note her work with E!’s reality hit series, Snoop Dogg.

MSG Media (which is Madison Square Garden Media, fyi) has promoted JERRY PASSARO to the newly created role of senior vice president, network operations and distribution – a switch from his old job, senior vice president of distribution and development. He’ll report to MICHAEL BAIR, president of MSG Media. This is great news for Jerry, who’s been with MSG for over 20 years after working with Cablevision and Rainbow Programming Services. He’s definitely a New Yorker, holding degrees from Queens College and a Masters from Brooklyn College. Cool!

