Venezuelan Station Back in Biz

Shut down by President Hugo Chavez in May, Radio Caracas Television (RCTV) starts up on cable Monday, Forbes reports. Long critical of Chavez, RCTV saw its transmitters seized by the military after Chavez denied a license renewal.







"Venezuelans want RCTV, and they will have it," RCTV exec Marcel Granier told a news conference. "Until we achieve the goal of regaining our signal we must try to return to the air as soon as possible through alternative means."

Cable reaches fewer than 30% of Venezuelan households, reports Forbes. RCTV bosses are still working on becoming a broadcaster again.