USA Network: Raises Welcome

I was privy to an interesting conversation on the train this morning, as a couple old colleagues ended up sitting across from each other and catching one other up on their respective lives.

The one said she was a paralegal, and really liked it. She then explained how she had worked in television, at USA Network and Sci Fi, doing something with databases. But the pay was so poor, she said, that she got certified to be a paralegal, and is making way more money now.

TV may be a sexy gig, but apparently some get sick of eating Ramen noodles for lunch and dinner.

By Michael Malone