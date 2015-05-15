Upfront Notebook: Getting In the Last Word

With NBCU Cable doing its presentation Thursday night of upfront week, ad sales chairman Linda Yaccarino gets to have the last word. This year, she used things said by her counterparts at ABC, Fox and CBS to make a point about the power of TV.

"On Tuesday Geri talked about deep connections between ABC and its viewers. On Monday, Toby talked about the value of premium content. Jo Ann said that size matters, and working at NBCU, we know that to be true," Yaccarino said.

"Even Rob Lowe talked about the dangers of crappy online video and the importance of 'viewability,'" in a video at the Fox upfront, she added. Yaccarino said she's seen Lowe, who stars in both Fox's comedy The Grinder and NBC's dramedy You, Me and the End of the World this season. "When it comes to Rob Lowe-viewability is very important. Especially when he's leaving a room."