Univision and Telemundo, Take I
By Joel Topcik
By Laura Martinez
The presidential race might still be on but Univision has already called on an important milestone: According to a Univision, Reuters and Zogby poll, 7 out of 10 Hispanics are favoring Obama for president.
The poll, conducted among 1,016 randomly chosen Hispanics, showed 78% favored Obama while 13% favored McCain “the biggest Hispanic support to the Democratic camp since Clinton’s re-election” in 1996. Over half of those polled between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 mentioned the economy and jobs as the No. 1 topics.
Telemundo, for its part, AT 6:54 PM (ET) is calling a "virtual tie" in Florida between Obama and McCain. "Polls are not perfect; all that counts in the vote."
Both Telemundo news anchor Pedro Sevcec, and his news team, are at this hour still urging Latinos to go and vote.
