CBS' 48 Hours Mystery, which to be fair is in the true crime business, has lined up John Ramsey, father of JonBenet, for the first interview after his wife's death, says CBS, where he will talk about "new details" in her murder.

I know, the sweeps is that Brigadoonlike period that surfaces to drive TV to its most sensational in an effort to get enough rubberneckers to boost ad rates. Still, it's all a little tabloidy for my taste right now in the wake of the announcement of Fox's O.J. sweeptacular, which shall go undescribed here because I would have to take a shower afterwards.

But at least CBS isn't asking John Mark Carr how he might have killed JonBenet, if he had killed her.

I think I will be glad when this sweeps is over. Oh, that's right, just like a train full of serial killers, there will be another one along before you know it.

By John Eggerton