UBS Report: Disney's Thomas Staggs, Car Salesman?

By Claire Atkinson, Business Editor, B&C

Who had Disney CFO Thomas Staggs down as a car salesman?

Speaking at the UBS conference on Tuesday, Staggs said that he expected advertisers to come back to the market as they looked to capture share and established brands. "I can take orders in the back," he quipped.

When asked what might help the poor picture with regard to the autos market, "If all of you could buy a new car, that would help."

