Two Coast News

That Columbia…they turn out some amazing grads. One such grad is IAN PARMITER who must be thrilled with his new title, Sr VP Integrated Advertising Sales Marketing at Discovery Communications. He’s been at Discovery since 2000 and before that was with soft drink company Dr. Pepper/7 Up where he was VP of brand management and Cadbury Schweppes plus Young and Rubicam. Ian holds TWO sheepskins from Columbia, one an MBA in Marketing. He’s President of the Advertising Club of New York and he participates in triathlons. Wow. He reports to JOE ABRUZZESE, president, advertising sales, Discovery Communications.

On the other coast, Sony Pictures TV has put KAREN BARRAGAN into the VP club. She’s been a media relations exec and is handling the upcoming PATRICK SWAYZE show The Beast. The former MPRM PR pro reports to BOB OSWAKS, Prez of Sony TV marketing.

Also at Sony Pix TV comes word that CAROLINE MENDOZA is on board as Director of Media Relations. Based in New York she comes over from AMC. At Sony, she’ll work on PR for Damages, Rescue Me and The Unusuals. She joins from AMC.

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.