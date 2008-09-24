Two Cables...no waiting

Congrats go out to QVC’s ANGIE SIMMONS who was recently promoted to Executive Vice President of Multichannel Platforms, upped from Sr. VP of Broadcasting and TV Sales. She made the switch in ’06 from Turner Broadcasting where she was Sr. VP of Net Ops. The Georgia grad is a member of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) and a recipient of the organization’s Philadelphia Liberty and Red Letter Catalyst awards. She is also a Betsy Magness Leadership Institute Fellow. She reports to QVC’s President of U.S. Commerce CLAIRE WATTS.

Another cable net with news is Charlotte, NC based SPEED Channel. Makes sense that SPEED would make it’s home where NASCAR was born. They just named a new VP of Creative. RICK SNYDER is moving up from Orlando’s FOX affil, WOFL, to take the creative seat. Rick was VP of Creative Services at WOFL. He’s already on the job…great to hear!

What’s your Fate? E-mail me at BCFates@reedbusiness.com, attn Kate Fates & Fortunes.