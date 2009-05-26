Twitter TV? Sure, But It’s Already Been Done

Today Reveille and Brillstein Entertainment announced plans to develop a television show that would feature the microblogging service Twitter.

According to the press release the show would put “ordinary people on the trail of celebrities in a revolutionary competitive format.”

Ok, fair enough, sounds like it could be fun.

There is just one problem with the press coverage of the possible show so far: the headlines say Twitter TV, but Twitter is not developing the series.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone explained the site’s participation on the company blog:

“Regarding the Reveille and Brillstein project reported today, we have a lightweight, non-exclusive, agreement with the producers which helps them move forward more freely.”

In other words, Twitter is helping Reveille and Brillstein to incorporate the service in their show. It is not, however, a Twitter TV show.

ABC News, CNN, G4, E! and other networks and organizations currently feature the microblogging service as part of their programming.

Twitter has other television projects in the pipeline as well. Next month MTV will launch The Alexa Chung Show, which will prominently feature the service. Twitter is working with most of those networks on incorporating their product into the programming.

Chalk this one up to a production company looking to capitalize on what is hot. Yes, Brillstein and Reveille are working with Twitter on the series, but it isn’t Twitter TV. And while the concept may be fresh, some of the savvier networks have been incorporating Twitter into their shows for quite a while. By the time the series makes it to air (if it does at all), Twitter may already be old hat on TV.

That would be fine for Twitter, which is trying to get in as many places as possible as it attempts to grow its user base, but not for the potential show, which may still need the novelty factor in order to generate buzz.