Twin Cities Station Tries Radio Format on TV

WFTC, the little sister of Fox’s Twin Cities duopoly, debuts the nightly one hour pop culture show On the Fly, featuring local radio personality Tony Fly, KMSP traffic reporter Kelsey Soby and former K-Twin radio producer Dan Edwards, July 22.

The show airs at 11 p.m. on the MyNet station. Carol Rueppel, VP and GM of KMSP/WFTC, says the program “showcases the humor and spontaneity of a radio talk show with the visual impact of television.”



On the Fly highlights “what’s hot and happening that day in pop culture, from Hollywood to the Twin Cities,” said Fox in a statement, with interviews with local celebrities and chats with viewers on Twitter, Facebook and Skype.