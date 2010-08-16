Twin Cities News Site Gets Backing

Former Twin Cities on-air investigative reporter Rick Kupchella’s local news site BringMeTheNews.com has scored a million in financial backing, reported Lost Remote. Investors include The Dolan Company and Padilla Speer Beardsley. James Dolan is now on the board at BringMeTheNews.

BMTN launched last September. The site looks for “the best stories that impact our readers: Minnesotans,” it reads. “We filter through hundreds of online news and non-traditional sources - and we’re committed to reporting of our own.”

Stories on the home page include on one ATV fatalities and another on salmonella in eggs–both with a local slant.

The site currently provides local radio stations with news.

Kupchella doesn’t list any of the stations he’s worked at on in his bio. Published reports say he left KARE in May 2009. Here’s what his bio says:

Rick Kupchella has worked as an investigative reporter and television news anchor in Minneapolis and St. Paul for more than 20 years…At BringMeTheNews, he continues to produce news stories of his own and works to advance journalism by helping the public find the best news stories in the state - every day.