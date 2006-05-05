TV Torture

Sorry PBS and Christian broadcasters everywhere, but apparently being forced to watch your programming is a fate approaching death.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was asked to describe Zacarias Moussaoui's life–without possibility of parole–in a maximum security federal prison.

He was sentenced Wednesday, a story that blanketed the cable news channels.

Toobin talked about Moussaoui only being let out of the cell for an hour a day, saying the life was "dismal." But he also talked about only getting to watch "religious and educational TV programming decided on by the prison" as another punishment. The agony.

Come to think of it, a diet of 700 Club and Barney re-runs for eternity does sound like something that Dudley Moore and Peter Cooke would have cooked up as a torment in their Bedazzled version of hell.

By John Eggerton