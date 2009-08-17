TV Sees Healthcare Debate Windfall

Both sides of the debate about overhauling America’s healthcare system are spending big to get their message out via the media, reports the NY Times in a Page 1 story Sunday. Some $57 million has been spent on television advertising on the debate in the last six months. Similar to the election, battleground states are emerging as both sides push to swing the debate their way.

Both sides are broadcasting their message in many of the same battleground states - including Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska and North Carolina - to reach conservative Democrats and moderate Republicans who may determine the fate of the bill.