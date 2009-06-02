TV Review: The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien
By B&C Review
Conan O’Brien made his debut as host of The Tonight Show Monday. The following are assorted reviews from TV critics around the Internet, compiled by B&C.
“The first night of what will probably be the first night of the rest of Conan O’Brien’s professional life was not a disaster. Not at all. But it was far from a success.”
-Verne Gay, Newsday
“I’m certainly not predicting doom for him…but I do wonder if any Jay fans who were on the fence about giving this freakishly tall replacement a shot may have hopped off the fence after last night to wait for their man to return in primetime in September.”
-Alan Sepinwall, The Star-Ledger (Newark, N.J.)
“Overall, the show wasn’t O’Brien at his funniest, but it was funny enough to get by.”
-Robert Bianco, USA Today
“All in all, a large-scale, impressive debut.”
-Ken Tucker, Entertainment Weekly
“His opening night was…funnier than any greatest hits collection one could mash up of Leno on YouTube.”
-Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald
“He lives and dies by being funny and smart. He was both during his Monday night debut.”
-Tom Maurstad, Dallas Morning News
“Conan O’Brien’s first Tonight Show was a good one-if you like canned video clips rather than topical humor. Otherwise, there wasn’t much to get excited about.”
-David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun
“Moving up to the big time, and relocating to the earlier time slot, seems to have robbed Conan of much of his charm.”
-Tom Shales, Washington Post
“One hour earlier, still pale but in greater danger of sunburn, up a sidekick but down a FedEx Pope-is Conan still Conan? Disappointingly, it’s too early to tell.”
-Paige Wiser, Chicago Sun-Times
“Hit and miss. Not a disaster…but no roaring success, either.”
-Alex Strachan, The Gazette (Montreal)
