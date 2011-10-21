TV Review: Starz' 'Boss'

Starz premieres its drama Boss on Friday at 10 p.m., starring Kelsey Grammer as a corrupt politician. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“The characters may be stock - reporter Sam Miller (Troy Garity) is determined to bring Kane down; daughter Emma is fighting her addictions, Kane’s one female staffer, Kitty (Kathleen Robertson), is a vision of spectacled hotness - but it’s reliable stock and given, in the first few episodes, a promising amount of depth.” — Mary McNamara,Los Angeles Times

“Tom Kane often runs into trouble because he’s trying to do too many things at once, and while Boss is a very promising drama with a great lead performance, it might be better off easing up a bit and just letting viewers appreciate Grammer’s career-redefining work.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“It’s ambitious and operatic, certainly one of the most interesting and potentially promising offerings in a mostly cautious season of new fall shows. But true to its subject of politics, its early episodes are a mix of power and disappointment.” — James Poniewozik, TIME

“Boss‘ aim is to make us think we’re seeing what’s really happening behind the political curtain (even going so far in one scene as to literally pull back a curtain), but it can’t help indulging in the kind of grand gestures that cause talk but pull us out of the story.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today

“When you have a story as thoroughly involving as this one, evoking both King Lear and Citizen Kane, and when the performances are this good, Boss almost directs itself.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle