TV Review: Showtime's 'Homeland'

Showtime premieres its new drama series Homeland on Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“This series is not particularly high-tech, and it doesn’t have a real-time ticking clock conceit, spectacular special effects or preposterous red herrings. Homeland is 24 for grown-ups.” –Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“Carrie’s [Claire Danes] psychological problems add obvious dimension to her character, but they have even greater significance as a thematic counterpoint for the show, not only to her job as a spy, but to how naked daily life has become in the post-9/11 world.” –David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“As Brody, [Damian] Lewis … uses his extraordinary gift for radiant stillness to create a man who may be Carrie’s perfect contrast but is equally riveting to watch. That Brody has been broken by his experience is clear; what version of himself he has managed to rebuild is not.” –Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Neither Carrie nor Nick [Lewis] are purely good or evil, and the series opener keeps us in suspense about who to trust and whether or not one or both is maniacally dangerous.” –Liz Kelly Nelson, Zap2It.com

“Despite living on pay-cable, Homeland also doesn’t feel obliged to create explicit moments just because it can. But it’s also possible it’s just keeping something in reserve — a lot like its compelling characters.” –David Hinckley, New York Daily News