TV Review: Showtime's 'The Borgias'

Showtime premieres its new historical drama, The Borgias, on April 3 at 9 pm. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“If you don’t mind a cynical story of politics set against a religious backdrop, there is some fun to be had in The Borgias. Indeed, any opportunity for Mr. Irons to slither about in period garb, sin-filled intentions dripping from his tongue, makes for juicy television.” Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post Gazette

“The lurid action and sumptuous décor make for entertaining viewing, but viewers expecting the psychological depth of the Corleones and the Sopranos will be disappointed.” Tom Conroy, Media Life

“Unfortunately, [Jeremy Irons] is not in every scene, and the 100-minute premiere, after a promising opening, becomes bogged down in political intrigue as his rivals scheme to remove the new pope.” Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald

“If the characters, the period, and the abundant references aren’t enough to keep you watching, there’s always the sex and the violence… This is Showtime, so nothing is left unseen.” Reza Farazmand, Screen Junkies

“It seems to not quite embrace or make clear its full narrative intent, and it gets old watching Pope Alexander and Cardinal Cesare simmer and scheme.” Hank Stuever, The Washington Post