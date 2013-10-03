TV Review: NBC's 'Welcome to the Family'

NBC debuts Welcome to the Family, a comedy about two families thrown together by a surprise pregnancy, on Thursday at 8:30/7:30 c. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Mismatched in-laws are as old as the hills — although at least the Steinbergs and Fitzgeralds didn’t have to deal with Bernie knocking up Bridget before marrying her — which is why programmers keep returning to the concept.”

–Brian Lowry, Variety

“I have no idea how Welcome to the Family will pan out, but I do know that O’Malley and Chavira and McCormack elevated the material they were given. And they were good.”

–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“My nominee for quickest and most punitive cancellation goes to this facile dramedy about two 40-something couples who must learn to get along because their teenage children — a boy who is a Stanford-bound valedictorian and a girl who is an unfortunate iteration of the clueless blonde stereotype — are suddenly expecting a baby and have decided to keep it.”

–Hank Stuever,The Washington Post

“Welcome to the Family is not as bad as it sounds, mostly because some of the writing is clever, and all the actors are good. But Ms. McCormack in particular brings a likably tough, funny texture to the often thankless job of mother of the pregnant bride.”

–Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“There are no awful characters and no bad actors; this is a cute little show that exceeds expectations. What it’s yet to provide, though, is a compelling reason to watch, and in a competitive TV environment, that could be a fatal lapse.”

–Robert Bianco, USA Today