TV Review: NBC's 'Undercovers'

NBC’s new spy drama Undercovers from creator J.J. Abrams premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“J.J. Abrams’ Undercovers is a woebegone spy drama with nary a hint of intelligence. Call it “The Quantum of Stupor.” – Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald

“Lighter than Alias but not nearly as much fun as Chuck, it’s serving up a couple who are maybe a little too good to be true, whether they’re freeing a fellow spy or heating things up in the bedroom.” – Ellen Gray, Philadelphia Daily News

“Undercovers is, simply, a show that does many things reasonably well, but nothing spectacularly.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“The story itself, at least Wednesday night, is refreshingly clean. Spy dramas sometimes get too enamored of their own twists, subplots and dark details, but this one never becomes impenetrable.” – David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“For all its jumpy, shooty, sexy potential, Undercovers is going nowhere if the spy cases are all as boring and predictable as the first episode’s.” – Hank Stuever, The Washington Post