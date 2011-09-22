TV Review: NBC's 'Prime Suspect'

NBC’s new police drama Prime Suspect, starring Maria Bello as Jane Timoney, based on Helen Mirren’s character in the ’90s series of the same name, premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Much of the first half of the premiere feels stale and anachronistic, particularly the blatant discrimination…But Prime Suspect improves as the hour goes on.” — Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post Gazette

“If you’re looking for subtle, Prime Suspect will not become your appointment television….On the other hand, if you’re looking for an intense police drama that suggests women face brutal obstacles in the police world, Maria Bello’s Jane Timoney keeps the pedal to that metal.” — David Hinckley, New York Daily News

“These problems can be solved in time, but the show has to get beyond plot predictability and one-dimensional characterization if it’s going to survive. Even Jane Timoney knows she can’t do it alone.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Beyond Bello, though, and some effective direction by Berg - a great action director who stages an adrenaline-pumping chase/fight scene as the pilot’s climax - there’s not much there to offer a hint of how the show might work.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“I’m hoping that the gender-in-the-workplace issues on NBC’s adaptation will also subside, if only because the theme will wear thin along the course of 22-episode seasons. It’s already tired by the end of tonight’s premiere. That said, the show has a strong lead character and a good intensity, prime reasons to return for a second episode.” — Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe