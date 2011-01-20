TV Review: NBC's 'Perfect Couples'

NBC’s latest romantic sitcom Perfect Couples premieres Thursday, Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“On paper, Perfect Couples looks like a surefire hit…On screen, however, it’s another matter. There’s nothing really wrong with the show, at least nothing you can easily put your finger on. It just lacks that elusive but absolutely necessary spark of life that turns a stack of script pages and publicity stills into something that will stop you from clicking the remote.” – Glenn Garvin, The Miami Herald

“If ill-cast, unfunny and thoroughly unoriginal are your ideas of perfection, then Perfect Couples just may be. Otherwise, beware.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Although the pilot feels somewhat made-to-order and its characters are schematically arrayed — press materials describe them as ‘the everyday couple’ (Kyle Bornheimer and Christine Woods), ‘the high-passion couple’ (David Walton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis) and ‘the couple that strives to be perfect’ (Hayes MacArthur and Olivia Munn) — subsequent episodes grow looser and more natural, even as they get stranger.” – Robert Lloyd, The Los Angeles Times

“The sitcom Perfect Couples looks like it was made with almost no oversight, just people nodding at what seemed like fine ideas at the time. The first thing viewers will be asking themselves as it unspools: ‘How do you mess up such a stellar cast?’ Later, they’ll realize the writers also forgot to create believable, likable characters.” – Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“Perfect Couples is such an unabashed aping of the Apatow comedy factory that even the casting seems like a violation of intellectual property codes.” – Gina Bellafante, The New York Times