TV Review: NBC's 'Outlaw'

NBC’s Outlaw debuts Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“There’s awful, and then there’s atrociously, hilariously awful — a line NBC and Jimmy Smits soar across with Outlaw.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today

“…I can imagine no conceivable rationale in the known universe to turn on Outlaw. Silly, hackneyed and suffering from a lethal overdose of Hollywood political smugness, it’s the biggest lawyer joke of all.” – Glenn Garvin, Miami Herald



“Despite a first-rate performance from Smits and a smart, sharp cast, the show stumbles over a clumsy setup from which, alas, it may be difficult to recover.” – David Hinckley, Daily News

“Smits stars as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Cyrus Garza. Garza is such an impossible character, in a universe so completely different from that of any of the 112 people who have sat on the real court, that the U.S. is more likely to stand for Ultra-Stupid than United States.” – Jonathan Storm, The Philadelphia Inquirer

“This is the kind of legal drama that sucks all of its actors into a vortex of smug preachiness, where the good guys and the bad guys will never be confused, where an actor like Smits becomes little more than a cardboard symbol of all that is right and true.” – Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

