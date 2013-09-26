TV Review: NBC's 'The Michael J. Fox Show'

Michael J. Fox makes his return as TV series regular with his self-titled sitcom on NBC, which premieres Thursday at 9 p.m., before moving to its regular 9:30 p.m. time slot next week. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“I have a great deal of affection for Fox’s previous work and a great deal of respect for how he’s handled his Parkinson’s diagnosis, and the idea of him returning to TV full time to help out a struggling NBC made a lot of sense. Unfortunately, in its early outings, Fox’s show is either bland or disappointing.”

– Maureen Ryan, Huffington Post

“It’s clear that tone and direction on The Michael J. Fox Show haven’t been completely worked out yet. What isn’t clear is what the audience reaction will be — especially when patience needs to be one of the primary ones.”

– Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“Very little that Mr. Fox, or anyone else, does in The Michael J. Fox Show, which starts on Thursday night, will force you to laugh. Everything about his return to sitcom stardom is mild, tucked in, determined not to offend.”

– Mike Hale, New York Times

“At this point (I’ve seen three episodes), it’s more likable than funny, but it has a very clear sense of what it wants to do and how it wants to frame its star.”

– Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“Mike’s transition back to TV takes all of two minutes at the end of the pilot. He’s just back at work now. And what’s left is what worked least well in the pilot, a mundane, dated-feeling family comedy that feels like it’s missing its laugh track.”

– James Poniewozik, TIME