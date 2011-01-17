TV Review: NBC's 'Harry's Law'

NBC’s new legal drama Harry’s Law premieres Monday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“In Harry’s Law, the goofiness is appealing, but once everyone has met cute and Harry has opened her firm, the show stumbles with predictability in the cases Harry and Adam take on.” – David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“It’s a promising beginning, but then, Kelley resorts to a series of awkward coincidences to move his story… Kelley’s lucky to have Bates as his leading lady, but this sort of pandering nonsense is beneath her.” – Robert Rorke, New York Post

“Sometimes — indeed, a lot of the time — it feels like Kelley is doing this show just to get his political opinions off his chest, heavy-handedly so… While that may be a turnoff to self-proclaimed dittoheads… with Bates delivering the arguments and Kelley’s knack for distilling issues to their essence, some people will find the mix just fine.” – Brian Lowry, Variety

“Harry’s Law breaks no new ground and even feels a little tired compared to the programming on basic cable these days. But for fans of Boston Legal and Kelley’s past law shows, Harry’s Law offers more intriguing legal arguments and entertaining dialogue than many prime-time shows can muster. – Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“I’ve seen the first two episodes of Harry’s Law, and if they deal with issues of class and race and the distribution of wealth in America, it’s only as an excuse to set up the usual Kelley levels of overbearing wackiness - the sort that it often takes him half a season to reach, but which he achieves within minutes of the premiere.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix