TV Review: NBC's 'Guys With Kids'

NBC will air a sneak peek of Jimmy Fallon’s comedy Guys With Kids following America’s Got Talent on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[T]hat’s the problem with Guys With Kids. Well, one of the problems. Fathers taking care of their kids is not unique. Their problems doing it are not original. No matter how the three male stars play their plight, it never garners more than a smile at best because it’s so patently not unusual.”



–Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The only thing Guys With Kids has going for it is that parents may be able to identify with the concept, at least, of trying to find a balance between their own wants and needs, and those of their kids.”



–David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“Executive produced by Jimmy Fallon - you’d think he’d know better - Guys with Kids…plays the old guys-can’t-raise-children stereotype, one so tired it’s no surprise there are few laughs to be had.”



–Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

“The women here are shrewish, the vibe is both manic and tired, and overall, the decent cast (which includes the wonderful Anthony Anderson) is given nothing funny to do. All things considered, if you’re going to watch a very broad comedy on NBC, make it the one with the monkey.”



–Maureen Ryan, The Huffington Post

“Jimmy Fallon is the executive producer of Guys With Kids, and some of the jokes are amusing, but the show is a traditional sitcom that looks slightly dated.”



–Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times