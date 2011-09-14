TV Review: NBC's 'Free Agents'

The U.S. adaptation of British comedy Free Agents premieres on NBC Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., before moving to its regular timeslot next week at 8:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“I found Free Agents more than tolerable, and there’s potential in the office ensemble that surrounds these two characters (though I wouldn’t mind if the super-sass of Natasha Leggero’s assistant character was toned down a bit).” — Maureen Ryan,AOL TV

“It’s virtually impossible to care about the characters, and not only is the show without a single laugh line, its attempts at humor come off as brittle and nasty.” — David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“It’s a show I would really like to like, and there are elements present in the pilot that make me want to see how it’s doing by, say, episode four or five, but it’s not there yet.” — Rick Porter, Zap2It

“Azaria and Hahn are both talented comedians, and the showrunner is John Enbom, who was the head writer on Starz’s brilliant-but-canceled Party Down, but they’ve combined to make a pilot that’s much more awkward than funny.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix.com

“The U.S. pilot, on the other hand, isn’t willing to be as dark — the real difference, beyond swear words, between NBC and BBC — and as a result, it seems flippant toward his characters.” — James Poniewozik, TIME