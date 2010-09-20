TV Review: NBC's 'The Event'

NBC’s drama The Event premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 9:00 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“NBC’s stab at a big, serialized Lost-like premise gets off to an enticing start, though as with any such exercise, the ability to provide forward momentum — and satisfying answers — tends to quickly separate the few genuine events from the canceled afterthoughts.” - Brian Lowry, Variety

“This isn’t just another Lost rip-off like Invasion, FlashForward or any of the other clones. The Event has a lot of balls in the air and the actual mystery is the driving force. When you finally see what “the Event” is, you’ll be so confused that you’ll have no choice but to be sucked in.” - John Kubicek, BuddyTV

“If The Event does all right in ratings, then you may have to put up with extra layers of convolution for a season or longer, while the writers try to crawl out of a complicated hole of their own digging.” - Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“Without emotional identification in the mix, the attempted mythology in The Event feels as unengagingly generic as the show’s title.” - Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

“Just as Lost’s greatest strength was character arc, The Event seems prepared to make its characters as complex as its storyline, always an event worth attending.” - Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“The Event is all suspense cliches and coy teasing, with absolutely no narrative tissue holding things together.” - Daniel Fienberg, HitFix

“It’s entirely possible that The Event will crash and burn like many a mythology show to come before it, but for this week at least, the show is filled with promise based on an exciting premiere that’s complicated enough but not overly complex.” - Rob Owen, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette