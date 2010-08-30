TV Review: NBC's 'Emmy Awards'

NBC’s telecast of The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards aired Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“Ambitious, energetically hilarious, and, most important, almost seamlessly constructed, this year’s telecast actually did what the Emmys are supposed to do — celebrate television.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“The entire evening felt uncomfortably rushed and flustered, as if the producers were so afraid of even momentarily losing our attention, they were determined to have something spinning, flashing, bouncing, sliding or shifting every second.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today

“It was a refreshingly light and speedy night that got a little manic at times. And that was a smart tempo. ” — Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“NBC also clamped a fairly strict time limit on acceptance speeches, with the promise that longer-winded winners could go backstage and keep talking to nbc.com forever if they were so inclined… It had the unintended side effect, however, of pretty much eliminating any “moments,” those bizarre winners’ remarks that make viewers spit out a collective, “Huh?” You don’t want a lot of those. You also don’t want to spend the whole show taking a leisurely cruise through the last year of TV. But it’s too bad to lose all of that, which more or less happened Sunday night when the producers pressed the pedal to the metal.” — David Hinckley, NY Daily News

“The 2010 Emmy awards broadcast was a night of refreshing twists and unexpected surprises, the biggest of which, perhaps, was the 2010 Emmy awards broadcast.” — James Poniewozik, TIME