TV Review: NBC's 'Dracula'

NBC debuts Dracula, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the namesake bloodsucker, on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10/9c. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Part of the problem is that Dracula is all over the map. It wants to be reimagined, apparently, but doesn’t do anything dramatic like come at the book from a modern perspective (which worked wonders for at least two iterations of Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock and Elementary) or wholly reinvent elements to change existing notions about the dark count.”

—Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“Like Hannibal (another NBC drama built around an antihero with a peculiar diet), this series pushes boundaries in terms of gore, torture and sex, flourishes that feel both organic and perhaps a bit less jarring given the fantastic setting and situations.”

—Brian Lowry, Variety

“Shot in Budapest, Hungary - one of the world’s most beautiful cities - and spiced with Jules Verne-like mechanical novelties, Dracula can indeed be lovely to look at, whenever it isn’t engaging in the excess violence of which NBC is suddenly so fond.”

—Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Unfortunately, Dracula, despite some nice costumes and the glowering presence of the Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is a mostly drab affair. NBC’s attempt to double the chills on Friday night isn’t working. ”

—Mike Hale, New York Times

“Shot on location in Budapest - an architectural candy box that looks nothing like London, but does look Awesome! (said with rock ‘n’ roll face and hand shapes) - the production is sumptuous; the money is on the screen.”

—Robert Lloyd, The Los Angeles Times

