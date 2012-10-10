TV Review: NBC's 'Chicago Fire'

NBC premieres Chicago Fire, its new drama helmed by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, on Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“But what you really need to know about this saga of firefighters and paramedics is that it has no spark, no fire, it’s utterly damp, it’s on life support, it needs CPR, [insert your own tired pun here]. ”

– Maureen Ryan, The Huffington Post

“The new NBC series is a garden-variety action procedural, with a crew of EZ-to-read characters and story lines that start at A and finish exactly where you expect them to, at Zzz.”

– Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

“Chicago Fire draws a little from FX’s late Rescue Me and more from the kind of procedurals that Law & Order helped institutionalize.”

– David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News

“Everything looks shiny and new; everything moves along with a sort of chilly efficiency. People die, buildings burn, hearts are touched and the hour hums along. It’s TV made for people who hate to be surprised.”

– Robert Bianco, USAToday

“But there’s nothing wrong with procedurals you can count on to entertain you for an hour a week. Wolf knows how to do those. And, besides, television was missing a series about firefighters.”

– Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter