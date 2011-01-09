TV Review: NBC's 'The Cape'

NBC’s new superhero drama The Cape premieres Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“As a whole? “The Cape” didn’t work for me. I couldn’t get past a bland central performance and a slew of tonal inconsistencies that undermined intended earnestness with unintentional comedy.” – Daniel Fienberg, HitFix.com

“The midseason series… gets the comedy-drama balance wrong, loading the first episodes with emotion, personal conflict and an overpowering musical score. But there are signs that once the origin stories and introductions are done, “The Cape” will become increasingly fun. “ – Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle

“Marked by logical elisions, word-balloon dialogue and conveniently located plot holes though it may be, this is a machine for putting its heroes in tight spaces and watching them kick their way free, and it does its work efficiently and with flair.” – Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times

“NBC has tried and failed with comic-book narrative before in its defunct series “Heroes,” whose labyrinthine plot and overpopulated cast eventually drove viewers away. “The Cape” is far more economical in its storytelling, far less weighted by its own mythologies and a much better time. Someone in network land as learned a lesson.” – Ginia Bellafante, The New York Times

“NBC’s The Cape aspires to be The Dark Knight but unfurls more like the campy 1960s Batman TV series… There’s certainly enough action to sate viewers, and Lyons is an adequate stand-in for Knight star Christian Bale, but the story is nonsensical and the dialogue jarringly arch.” – Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald