TV Review: NBC's 'Up All Night'

Christina Applegate and Will Arnett play house in NBC’s new comedy Up All Night, premiering at a special time on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 p.m., following the finale of America’s Got Talent. The series will move to its regular slot at 8 p.m. the following week. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“[F]or now, it feels more like Michaels and Spivey are redoing 30 Rock in a talk-show setting while tossing in every bringing-up-baby cliché they ever heard - making Up two overly familiar sitcoms in one.” - Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Neither smashingly hilarious nor overly redundant, it is instead tolerable and occasionally LOL (as the mommy blogs would say).” - Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“Skilled as Applegate, Arnett and Rudolph are at making us laugh, they need dimension. If that doesn’t develop, Up All Night could have the cutest baby and the funniest diaper jokes in the world and we still wouldn’t stick around for breakfast.” — David Hinckley, NY Daily News

“Sitcom vets that they are, Applegate and Arnett instantly mesh, displaying great timing and chemistry. Meanwhile, Rudolph, who cracked us up for years on Saturday Night Live - and more recently in Bridesmaids - is an absolute hoot.” — Chuck Barney,Ottawa Citizen

“It’s in the delivery, alas, where Up All Night goes awry. Even a toned-down Arnett — back for more after last year’s short-lived starring stint in Fox’s Running Wilde — again demonstrates he’s more palatable in small (see Arrested Development) or sporadic (30 Rock) doses than cast as a series lead.” — Brian Lowry, Variety