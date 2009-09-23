TV Review: 'Modern Family'

ABC’s Modern Family debuts tonight at 9. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C

.”A great anchor for the network’s new comedy block.”



-Rick Porter, Zap2it

“ABC has already spilled the secret part of the premise - they’re all related - and that doesn’t detract one bit from the laughter, which is deadly funny in the pilot.”



-Tim Goodman, San Francisco Chronicle

“Even when the show is not upsetting the political-correctness apple cart, the cast is just plain funny.”



-Glenn Garvin, The Miami Herald

“A fine example of one of TV’s most elusive creatures: A functional family comedy.”



-Daniel Fienberg, HitFlix

“There’s no such thing as a typical family. It takes all kinds. Modern Family makes this point with such a light-hearted touch that it is the funniest, smartest comedy of the season.”



-Tom Jicha, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Though the pilot does have its weaker moments, and it still needs a bit of definition with its format, Modern Family gives us a solid, very funny debut.”



-Robert Canning, IGN

“There are some funny moments, but the series’ premise and execution may be too commonplace to win a large audience.”



-Mark A. Perigard, The Boston Herald

“The best new half-hour of funny television in a season rife with half-hours of funny television.”



-Ginia Bellefante, The New York Times

“Good casting with likeable actors and writing that’s funny and not too far off the mark from real-life family encounters.”



-Vince Horiuchi, Salt Lake Tribune