TV Review: Lifetime's 'Witches of East End'

Lifetime premieres Witches of East End, an adaptation of Melissa De La Cruz’s book of the same name, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“Even if the series plays it right down the middle - it’s not exactly good, but not terrible either - that might be all that’s needed to succeed.”

-Geoffrey Berkshire, Variety

“Witches Of East End has the curious distinction of feeling at once underpopulated and way, way too busy. It’s less like chapter one of a satisfying novel and more like somebody took that novel, chopped it into pieces and then reassembled them at random.”

-Todd VanDerWerff, The A.V. Club

“The Beauchamp’s backstory is filled with plenty of mythology, with a focus on cycles and curses. This depth in the world building is a nice way to set up the potential of the entire series, which marries the past and present together fairly seamlessly (time isn’t so important when you’re immortal).”

-Allison Keene, The Hollywood Reporter

“Indeed, while all the characters have boilerplate for bones - the brainy one, the pretty one, the smart aleck, the tortured hunk - crisp writing and buoyant performances keep the story from trending too trite or too Twilight.”

-Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Yes, Witches wants to be all jauntily self-aware, but can’t quite conjure this cleverness consistently. Sunday’s pilot has to cram in lots of coming-up clues about tunnels under the Gardiner mansion, and past century revenge-seekers trapped in painted portraits, and eternal-life exceptions that allow these witches to die, except when they don’t.”

-Diane Werts, Newsday

Want a good scare before the premiere? GumGum’s facial recognition technology is being used in the show’s advertising to target faces in particular photos across the Internet. The photo briefly animates with eyes flashing green, and then restores the image with an ad at the bottom. This in-image campaign will run through October 13.