TV Review: History's 'Vikings'

History Channel debuts its first original scripted series Vikings on March 3 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“The characters are interesting, many of the details of Viking life and culture are intriguing, and the performances are all quite good. And yet the show has no compelling arc, and only brief flare-ups of action.”



– David Weigand, San Francisco Chronicle

“But while it’s clear that Vikings isn’t going to be Game of Thrones (despite the tagline “The Storm Is Coming” being all-too-close to Thrones‘ “Winter Is Coming”), it’s a series that increases its entertainment value and interest level as it goes along.”



– Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“[Gabriel] Byrne doesn’t have much to do as the paranoid leader, and as his wife Siggy, Jessalyn Gilsig can add yet another unbalanced character to her resume. The sex games they play with their minions are demented. Still, once the wind picks up, Vikings could make for a sturdy adventure.”



– Mark Perigard, Boston Herald

“Yet, beyond its blunt-force trauma, Vikings turns out to be an adroit and even elegant surprise, simply by aping some of the basic skills of a successful cable drama.”



– Hank Stuever, The Washington Post

“[Michael] Hirst knows how to tell a story and History Channel knows how to spend money (a reported $40 million on this nine-parter), and a reasonably absorbing tale slowly unfolds. How historically accurate is this? Beats me, and probably beats the History Channel too.”



– Verne Gay, Newsday