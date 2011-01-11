TV Review: FX's 'Lights Out'

FX’s new boxing drama Lights Out premiere Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“Lights Out has a lot of good things going for it, not the least of which are great performances by Keach, Schreiber, McCallany and Reg. E. Cathey as the cold-blooded fight promoter Barry Word… [It] may not reach the level of The Sopranos, but it has enough going for it to at least earn a shot at the title.” – David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle

“And though the series avoids most boxing clichés while keeping true to the inescapable elements of “the sweet science,” the real key to its success is McCallany. In his virtuoso performance, he’s able to elevate the series and give “Lights” Leary more shape and substance than anyone could have expected.” – Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“[T]hanks to the sharp writing of Warren Leight and a revelatory lead performance by obscure journeyman actor Holt McCallany, Lights Out is a reminder of why Hollywood keeps making boxing stories. Because when they’re done well, they’re irresistible.” – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix.com

“[A]s good as Lights may be, it still suffers a bit by network association…. Still, it’s not fair to hold bad network behavior against a good series — and after a so-so start, Lights Out does turn into a good series. A knockout? No. But sometimes, you have to be content to win on points.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today

“It is something shy of electrifying and not always convincing, but it pulls you right along and offers too many good moments and fine performances not to recommend it.” – Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times