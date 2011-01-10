TV Review: FX's 'Lights Out'

FX's new boxing drama Lights Out premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

"I can't speak to the commercial prospects for Lights Out - though it seems to my untrained eye that it has a much more obvious hook than did Terriers - but qualitatively, it fits right in with [FX’s] other recent acquisitions." – Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“There's very little in Lights Out that you haven't seen before, and some of the conflicts that arise during the series are resolved far too easily. McCallany and the actresses who play his immediate family make you root for their characters, but this is a show that just lands the occasional jab from a network that often delivers knockouts.” – Robert Philpot, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“It's a monster performance with both subtlety and power. You can't take your eyes off McCallany, and in turn, Lights Out has a hook that comes out of nowhere.” – Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“Lights Out has a lot of good things going for it, not the least of which are great performances by Keach, Schreiber, McCallany and Reg. E. Cathey as the cold-blooded fight promoter Barry Word…But there are some problems that need to be overcome for the show to earn its audience for the long haul.” – David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle