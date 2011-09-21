TV Review: Fox's 'The X Factor'

Fox premieres the U.S. version of the U.K. hit, The X Factor on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“The multigenerational thing works nicely, but the live audience one doesn’t. It immediately stacks the deck in favor of belters, those types of singers who may have only a passing acquaintance with their song’s melody but can burst eardrums. The crowd goes wild. The judges cave in. Repeat every 15 minutes or so.” — Neil Genzlinger, New YorkTimes

“But, essentially, this is American Idol. It will probably be more successful than Idol has been in recent seasons. It will probably cause a further decline in Idol’s ratings when that show returns in January.” — Scott D. Pierce, Salt Lake Tribune

“The formula has worked before in multiple variations, and while every twist X Factor puts on it may not be an improvement, enough are to almost guarantee the show’s success.” — Robert Bianco, USA Today

“The X Factor is essentially American Idol with a wider participant base and judges who promise to be, aggregately and individually, better than most (though not this last) seasons of American Idol. Not only has Paula Abdul taken whatever steps were necessary to appear fit and consistently sensible, the addition of music producer L.A. Reid brings a discerning ear and gravitas to the table that balances Cowell much more evenly than Randy Jackson ever did.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“The X Factor is America’s Got Talent with lockjaw, The Voice with a smoker’s hack and American Idol on steroids.” — Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald