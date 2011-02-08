TV Review: Fox's 'Traffic Light'

Fox’s new couples comedy Traffic Light premieres Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“In many ways, a weak pilot is better than a slam-bam terrific one — slam-bam terrific is hard to maintain while with so-so there’s a good chance the show will improve and then find its balance. Which is precisely what one wants from a sitcom and what Traffic Light gives every indication of doing.” - Mary McNamara, The Los Angeles Times

“Traffic Light presents two couples and one single guy in a way that is wholly believable. In the same way that Modern Family has been able to mine comic gold out of everyday struggles, Light keeps the couple-banter and the friend-banter surprisingly relatable and, in the biggest shocker, enormously funny.” - Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“This is assembly line rom-com TV. The set-up here involves three college buds, now in their 30s and in various states of relationship angst. What do they really want? A little ‘me’ time, which usually means whining to their pals over their car phones while driving. This show isn’t just a nuisance, it’s a public health hazard.” - Matt Roush, TV Guide

“This is not a show for people who love hard jokes, jokes that are funny in and of themselves, jokes that can be removed from the show they’re in and still be at least 75 percent as funny as they were in the show. But it is a show filled with minutely observed jokes, little things that drift by in passing and make you smile at how similar they are to something that happened in your own life.” - Todd VanDerWerff, A.V. Club

“The show is just the three guys bantering with each other on speaker phone while driving around LA, and there’s not enough chemistry between them, or color individually, for me to care any more about Traffic Light than about Perfect Couples or Better With You. - Alan Sepinwall, HitFix