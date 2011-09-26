TV Review: Fox's 'Terra Nova'

Fox premieres its dino-drama Terra Nova on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“The series certainly looks big and visually impressive, especially when it is showing Earth in the future. But as with Avatar, over time the writing begins to drag and the characters seem more cardboard.” — Rich Heldenfels, Sacramento Bee

“The Terra Nova pilot isn’t exactly a boring piece of TV action-adventure, but I also had no strong desire to return. It feels like it ought to be a one-off.” — Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

“But with the change of scenery comes a change in tone, and this is why I worry. The intense sci-fi feel of that opening act slows into more of a standard family drama when the Shannons make it to Terra Nova.” — Curt Wagner, Chicago Tribune

“Part post-apocalyptic epic, part family drama, part monster-thriller, the two-hour premiere of Terra Nova manages to introduce a panoply of narrative threads and themes while telling a remarkably clean story, both in terms of plot line and tone; Terra Nova is whole-family friendly.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Watching the show’s dazzling, two-hour premiere Monday night will feel like attending a wedding reception on which the bride’s family has spent way, way too much. Is it your job to question the price of this special day? No, it is your job to eat pile after pile of chilled, fat shrimp and have the best time you can. Skip the chicken; order the velociraptor.” — Hank Stuever, WashingtonPost