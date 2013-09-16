TV Review: Fox's 'Sleepy Hollow'

Fox becomes the first network to premiere new fall fare with its modern-day take on Washington Irving’s Sleepy Hollow, Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“Stripped of the mythology, the show is an enterprising way to try to revive something like The X-Files, and Fox deserves some credit for returning to this sort of high-concept gambit despite the high risk and (with the exception of NBC’s modestly rated Grimm) relatively low success rate lately by broadcast standards.”

Brian Lowry, Variety

“Fox’s Sleepy Hollow gets the new television season off to an outlandish and rather entertaining start on Monday night as Ichabod Crane and the headless horseman of Washington Irving’s 193-year-old short story turn up in the 21st century. This isn’t just any headless guy on a horse. Turns out he has biblical origins, and he’s not a big fan of humanity. Oh, and apparently he has three buddies with horses of their own. ”

Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

“Produced by Fringe’s Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, who know something about mazes, Sleepy Hollow boasts the season’s oddest premise, a bizarre literary conceit that turns Washington Irving’s cowardly Ichabod Crane (appealingly played by Tom Mison) into a hot Revolutionary War spy and hero.”

Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Rather than observe the ways a man from the 1770s might grapple with the realities of 2013, Sleepy Hollow seems mainly concerned with quickly launching a “Grimm”-like romp through folklore and episodic crime-solving.”

Hank Stuever, Washington Post

“Sleepy Hollow has an interesting premise and some terrific CGI effects (re: the Headless Horseman), but I didn’t buy into the show’s mystical/mythological/sci-fi overtones, a mishmash of history, witchcraft and muddled Biblical prophesy that left me confused instead of intrigued.”

Michael Starr, New York Post

“If you are a student of American literature or a historian, you may have a bone or two to pick with Fox’s new fantasy series, Sleepy Hollow. But suspend disbelief, not to mention your knowledge of Washington Irving’s classic tale, because the illogical hodgepodge of myth premiering Monday night is great fun.”

David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle