TV Review: Fox's 'Running Wilde'

Fox’s new sitcom Running Wilde, from Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C:

“Self-improvement can be sweet and funny (see: My Name Is Earl), but Wilde’s would-be satire is instead hollow and flat.” – John Griffiths, Us Weekly

“The same team that created “Arrested Development” is responsible for “Running Wilde,” and Mr. Arnett is funny, but the pilot doesn’t have that seminal series’ inspired madness.” – Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

“There may be a few laughs, but there is little cut or power to the brand of comedy here, and the result is at best mildly amusing and rather forgettable.” – Marc Eastman, TV.com

“Even though this series, about a wealthy playboy and a passionate environmentalist, stars Will Arnett and Keri Russell, there are few laughs — and fewer sparks.” – David Bianculli, NPR

“Running Wilde at times recalls the comedic brilliance of Arrested Development, but unlike that show, there’s no relatable central character to ground Running Wilde.” — Rob Owen, Pittsburgh Post-Gazatte