TV Review: Fox's 'New Girl'

Fox premieres New Girl, its freshman sitcom with Zooey Deschanel, on Sept. 20. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

New Girl wants to be the sitcom that understands the misfit woman, the geek girl, the lovable klutz. But it ultimately betrays that aspiration by giving her magical powers of manchantment, seemingly counting on her glasses to make her a believable loser.” — Linda Holmes, Monkey See blog, NPR

“In a season where almost every other rookie comedy is a work in progress at best, and most of them can’t even be said to have the potential to be good one day, New Girl has mastered the most important part of the game. It has a funny, likable central character and an actress perfectly cast to play her…assuming, that is, you’re pre-disposed to liking Zooey Deschanel. But if thoughts of her give you hives, just turn the other way and keep going.” — Alan Sepinwall, HitFix

“Deschanel has to ride a fine line between socially challenged goofball and, well, Jerry Lewis. So far, she manages to pull it off. But take heed, Deschanel: You’re just a few overplayed pratfalls away from hosting MDA telethons.” –Lori Rackl, Chicago Sun-Times

“This truly hideous sitcom offers a postmodernist take on the 1960s comedy That Girl, in which Marlo Thomas starred as an aspiring actress afflicted with insufferable cuteness. In New Girl, Thomas has been replaced by Zooey Deschanel of (500) Days of Summer fame who, instead of terminal perk, offers a mass of irritating tics including singing to herself off-key and whining at a pitch audible only to certain species of dogs.” — Glen Garvin, Miami Herald

“Some people will be resistant to Deschanel’s doe-eyed charm; others have a congenital need to insult anyone who most everyone else is praising, particularly if doing so gets them attention. If you fall in either category, steer clear. For the rest of us, this could be a Girl to cherish.” – Robert Bianco, USA Today