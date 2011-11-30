TV Review: Fox's 'I Hate My Teenage Daughter'

Fox debuts its new comedy, I Hate My Teenage Daughter on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“So you have a comedy without the nerve to be about what it says it’s about, one that tiptoes close to the edge and then repeatedly backs off, and actually winds up more unpleasant as a result. I dislike all the central characters more this way than I suspect I would if they were supposed to be genuinely hateable” — Alan Sepinwall, Hitfix

“Because I Hate My Teenage Daughter is merely a sitcom filling a notch on a programming grid, it has redacted these fraught relationships - and any potential for smart commentary - to the barest shape of a subtext, in which “hate” is a term of affection. Instead of going deep, it goes for the usual weak sequence of insulting jokes and easy retorts, as I suppose it must.” — Hank Stuever, Washington Post

“It’s a shame, because a better-executed Teenage Daughter could have been the kind of funny, outrageously rude family sitcom Fox built its brand on, rather than a tired and slightly depressing mess.” — James Poniewozik, TIME

“Having come up with an intriguing premise, co-creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer are either too timid or too hamstrung by network expectations to execute it. Instead they work the depleted field of female insecurity and self-doubt, making Annie and Nikki stunted adolescents blatantly trying to relive their teen years through their more socially assured daughters.” — Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Sad to say, another round of Black Friday madness would deliver more laughs than this brainless new sitcom.” — Curt Wagner, Chicago Tribune