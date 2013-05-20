TV Review: Fox's 'The Goodwin Games'

Fox finally premieres comedy The Goodwin Games, announced during last year’s upfronts, on Monday at 8:30 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the web, compiled by B&C.

“If you think of The Goodwin Games more as a tax write-off than a TV sitcom, you may approach it in a more accepting mood, though even that may not be enough to get you to stick with it through the entire 30 minutes.”



– Robert Bianco,USAToday

“Equal parts stupid and sweet, The Goodwin Games does not appear to be built for the long haul. (Honestly, how many episodes of three adults playing games from which they learn that they really do love one another can viewers take?)”



– Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“Toss in peripheral characters like the executor of Benjamin’s estate, to whom Chloe played the mean girl in high school, and we get a story that’s trying to take us from dysfunction to heartwarming reconciliation. Trouble is, it doesn’t seem to know how. It lurches when it should be gliding. It gets gooey way too fast.”



– David Hinckley, New YorkDaily News

“For a time, it’s amusing to watch these three siblings play a tailor-made Trivial Pursuit as they recall old times and bicker about who did what when. Still, it’s a bit of a stretch, and the whole cheesy gaming aspect quickly runs out of steam by episode’s end.”



– Max Nicholson, IGN

“In any case, the hopes for The Goodwin Games rest not so much on the goofy will as on the shoulders of the three actors who play the siblings. They click pretty well, and each is given something besides the looming fortune to think about.”



– Neil Genzlinger, New YorkTimes