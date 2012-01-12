TV Review: Fox's 'The Finder'

Fox premieres procedural drama The Finder, a spinoff from Hart Hanson’s Bones,on Thursday night at 9 p.m. The following are reviews from TV critics around the Web, compiled by B&C.

“The second half of the pilot improves over the first. So there’s progress. We’re hoping that, like Bones which also had a shaky start, The Finder will, umm, find itself after it gets a few more episodes under its belt.” –Liz Kelly Nelson, Zap2It

“[I]f the various kinks work themselves out, The Finder will at the least be a medium-strength entry in the increasingly crowded field of comedy-dramas featuring eccentric characters.” –Neil Genzlinger, New York Times

“If you want the bright-side view, here it is: [Geoff] Stults has the makings of an appealing procedural hero…and he already has amusing screen chemistry with Duncan. In future episodes, when it’s no longer necessary to spell out his problems and motivations, the show may be able to relax into the kind of easy weekly entertainment you can find an hour earlier on Bones.” –Robert Bianco, USA Today

“Yet despite the strength of its parts, the whole feels very nascent and shaky, like a newborn colt separated from its mother. On its feet, yes, but with no real defense save its good looks.” –Mary McNamara, Los Angeles Times

“But with the first episode spending so much time and energy telling us about the characters, rather than, oh I don’t know, having them actually show us who they are by acting a well-written script, it’s hard to see where the chemistry potential is in The Finder.” –David Wiegand, San Francisco Chronicle